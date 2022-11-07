PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 64,983.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,176 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,222,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,552 shares during the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 5,853,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,702,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 8.2 %

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $37.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.