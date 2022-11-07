Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 838 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.0% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 375.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 64,352 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,842,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 74,577 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 107.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,296.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,851 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,866.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $5,219,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,866.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,245 shares of company stock worth $7,258,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.