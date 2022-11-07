TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of TransMedics Group worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $3,327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Up 24.0 %

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $2,340,638 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

