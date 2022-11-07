Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $178.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $179.97.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

