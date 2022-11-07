Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,035,200 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 256,418 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 165.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 353,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $2,561,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 55.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 291,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 103,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.53%.

TSLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

