Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 201,163 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 201,163 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.94% of Cellectis worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cellectis by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cellectis by 30.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 470.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

