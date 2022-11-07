Keybank National Association OH Buys 231 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $438.93 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

