Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Holdings Lowered by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 145.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 307.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 58,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,331,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Apollo Medical by 1,622.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Trading Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $37.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.71. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

