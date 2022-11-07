TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,009,510,000 after buying an additional 156,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 912.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 171,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,772,000 after buying an additional 154,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,336,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 107,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.9 %

TDG opened at $579.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $564.86 and its 200-day moving average is $579.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TDG. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,418,311 in the last three months. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.