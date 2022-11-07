Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,320 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.15% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $46.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

