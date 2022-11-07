Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,701 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $255.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

