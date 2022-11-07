iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $67.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $68.41. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

