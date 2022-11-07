Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 436 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $79.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.