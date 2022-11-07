Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 226.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after purchasing an additional 321,702 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 136.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 538,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,310,000 after purchasing an additional 310,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $136.45 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.18 and a 200 day moving average of $132.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

