Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $80.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

