Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,342 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($121.40) to £130 ($150.31) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.74) to £118 ($136.43) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

About AstraZeneca

Shares of AZN stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.