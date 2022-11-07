Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on December 9th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 66.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

