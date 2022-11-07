First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 102.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $15.05 on Monday. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63.

Insider Transactions at First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,966. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About First Northwest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.