The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Charles Schwab has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Charles Schwab has a payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Charles Schwab to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $79.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $2,556,319.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock worth $16,587,663. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $481,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 79.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 684.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.