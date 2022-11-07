Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 5.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,603,000 after buying an additional 108,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after buying an additional 59,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,814,000 after acquiring an additional 142,698 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $153.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.22. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $178.68. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

