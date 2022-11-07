Keybank National Association OH Sells 11,383 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,383 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 31.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 43,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fortive by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

