Keybank National Association OH Sells 652 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

