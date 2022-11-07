Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,668,819 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $209.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.39. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

