Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $995.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.