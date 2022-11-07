Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $112.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.