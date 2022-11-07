Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,908,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,845,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $115.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

