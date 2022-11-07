The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.38 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.89 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

