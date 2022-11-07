Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 10,433 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.
Plug Power Trading Up 1.2 %
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
Featured Stories
