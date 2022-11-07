Barings LLC Acquires Shares of 10,433 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,496,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,444,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,677,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,312,000 after purchasing an additional 348,875 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,421,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,968,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,702 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,314,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,831,000 after purchasing an additional 58,174 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Plug Power Trading Up 1.2 %

PLUG stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.