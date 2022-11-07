Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,710 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $115.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.