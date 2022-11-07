Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton Announces Dividend

Shares of ETN opened at $158.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

