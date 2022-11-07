W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $26,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $564.50.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $593.64 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $603.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

