State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.26 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,287 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $27,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after acquiring an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,685,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,219,000 after acquiring an additional 332,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Stock Up 6.6 %

APTV opened at $97.63 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

