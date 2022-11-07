The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $55.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $9,121,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

