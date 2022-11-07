The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $55.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.86.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.
Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $9,121,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.