Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $135.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Cowen cut their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.21.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $92.63 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.47.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $494,724,000 after purchasing an additional 189,922 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

