Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $132.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $110.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $217.72.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

