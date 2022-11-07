Credit Suisse Group Cuts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $176.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $216.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.21.

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 178,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,885,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,583 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

