Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Moffett Nathanson to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GPN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 117.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

