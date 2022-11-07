Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $90.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $169.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.