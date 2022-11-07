GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.86.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

