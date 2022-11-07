GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.86.

GoDaddy Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,073.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its position in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.