The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $90.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.21. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

