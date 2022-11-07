Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

