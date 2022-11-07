Morgan Stanley Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $22.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 54.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 517.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 32,514 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

