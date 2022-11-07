Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

NYSE:GROV opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.17. Grove Collaborative has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

Insider Activity at Grove Collaborative

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock worth $851,757 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

