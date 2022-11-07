Mizuho Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $72.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

