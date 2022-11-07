National Bankshares Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $40.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $14.99 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $173.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

