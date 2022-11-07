Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Given New $39.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.