Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $63.81 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

