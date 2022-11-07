Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.