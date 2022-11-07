BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 3.7 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 21.75. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $754.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

