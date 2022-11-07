State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.85 Million Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $27,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 256.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Seagen by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $127.22 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.44.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

